City leaders approval ratings; Olympic flag football sparks debate; growing your local small business

It’s Thursday and time for our week in politics with the editorial director and columnist for the Times-Picayune/The Advocate, Stephanie Grace. Today, she discusses how rising crime and the recent jailbreak are impacting approval ratings for the city’s law enforcement officers. And she reviews approval ratings for the current mayoral candidates.

Flag football’s upcoming debut at the 2028 LA Olympics has sparked a debate: should seasoned flag football players or NFL bigshots be the ones going for gold? Recently, NFL team owners voted to allow the league’s best players to compete in the Olympic games, but practiced flag football players want their chance to try out as well, arguing that they play this version of the game better than the pros.

Darrell Doucette III, known as “Housh,” is quarterback of the U.S. Flag National Team and one of the top flag football players in the world. The New Orleans native joins us for more on his journey in the sport and what he hopes to see at Olympic try-outs.

Starting a small business can be daunting, exciting, vexing and expensive. But in New Orleans, the not-for-profit group Propeller has been helping entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses since 2009.

Propeller has appointed a new CEO, Jessica Allen, who comes from within the ranks of the group’s team. She joins us for more on her plans to help grow the city’s small business economy.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

