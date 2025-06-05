Gov. Landry’s legislative agenda; what Nottoway Plantation fire means to descendants; changes to state ethics code

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today we dive into Gov. Landry’s agenda for the current legislative session and the bills he’s hoping to get passed.

Nottoway, a massive plantation mansion in Iberville Parish, recently burned down. The 53,000-square-foot home, located in White Castle on the edge of the Mississippi River, had been turned into a hotel and wedding venue.

Enslaved people built the property and worked on the sugar cane plantation it sat on. It held over 150 enslaved people in 1860, according to National Park Service records.

Jo and Joy Banner, founders of the Descendants Project , tell us about what the loss of the plantation means for descendants of people enslaved in the area.

At the current legislative session, lawmakers are debating a series of bills on ethics, targeting things like campaign finance and financial transparency.

This week on “The Light Switch” podcast from the Louisiana Illuminator, reporter Julie O'Donoghue speaks with Steven Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council, to discuss these proposals.

Note: This conversation was recorded before the House approved HB 674 , legislation that would revise state ethics laws.

