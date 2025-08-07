Haiti inaugurates new leadership as gangs threaten to overthrow the government

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A wealthy businessman on Thursday became the head of Haiti's transitional presidential council tasked with restoring order in the troubled country as a top gang leader underscored the challenges facing the nation by vowing to overthrow the government.

Laurent Saint-Cyr's appointment at the council's heavily guarded office in the capital, Port-au-Prince, where criminal gangs control 90% of the neighborhoods, marked the first time that members of Haiti's private sector serve in both the rotating presidency and the post of prime minister, two positions that share the country's executive duties.

Saint-Cyr had his start at a local insurance company while Haiti's current prime minister once ran an internet firm.

"Our country is going through one of the greatest crises in all its history," Saint-Cyr said as he was sworn in. "It's not the time for beautiful speeches. It's time to act."

Gang leader issues a warning

Hours earlier, a powerful gang federation that has long denounced Haiti's oligarchs threatened to overthrow the government, and gunfire erupted in parts of the capital.

In a video posted on social media, Viv Ansanm gang leader Jimmy Chérizier — better known as "Barbecue" — warns residents to give his armed group free passage through neighborhoods to reach the council's office.

"People of Haiti, take care of yourselves and help us … in the battle to free the country," Chérizier says, wearing a bulletproof vest and with an automatic rifle slung around his shoulder.

A U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police said in a statement that officers thwarted potential attacks by around-the-clock patrols and by boosting the number of armed forces in certain neighborhoods and around critical infrastructure.

"Armed gangs had plotted to disrupt national stability and render the country ungovernable," it said.

A call for order

Saint-Cyr thanked all national and international actors who have helped Haiti, as well as the private sector, which he called the engine of the country's economy. He noted that while he's from the private sector, he would serve all people equally.

Transitional presidential council members listen to Haiti's national anthem during the installation ceremony of Laurent Saint-Cyr as the new president of the council in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.

Saint-Cyr previously served as president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Haiti and of the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He'll be working with Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a one-time president of an internet company in Haiti and also a former president of the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saint-Cyr said security was a priority. He called on the armed forces to intensify their operations and on international partners to send more soldiers, offer more training and help boost a mission lacking resources and personnel.

"We must restore state authority," he said. "The challenges we face are certainly linked to insecurity, but they also are the result of our lack of courage, a lack of vision and our irresponsibility."

He questioned what was preventing the government from offering services Haitians deserve, including health and education. "Mister prime minister, assume your responsibilities!" he said.

Meanwhile, 58 organizations from countries that include the United States in a letter to Saint-Cyr accused the council of violating its legal obligations to Haiti's women and girls.

"Collective rape is endemic," they said, noting that sexual violence has surged as gangs persist in their rampage. The organizations also accused Haiti's government of being "completely absent" at shelters where rape survivors need basic services.

A growing number of people have grumbled about Haiti's private sector leading the country. Some of Haiti's wealthy elites and powerful politicians have long been accused of financing and arming dozens of gangs.

"The elites have always wanted power, and they have always wanted to control Haiti, and now they're in control," said Marline Jean-Pierre, a 44-year-old teacher who braved gunfire to visit a friend at a hospital in downtown Port-au-Prince.

She said she has lost hope that things will change, accusing former council presidents of making promises they didn't keep.

"Nothing really happened," she said. "Young women are being raped, families are being dismantled."

However, dozens of Haitians wearing white T-shirts and clutching signs emblazoned with Saint-Cyr's photograph gathered outside the council's office to support him.

Skirmishes broke out hours later between supporters and those who opposed Saint-Cyr.

"Even though he's a mulatto with good hair, he's Haitian," one supporter said of Saint-Cyr, who is part of the country's small and powerful lighter-skinned elite — as is Fils-Aimé.

'Remain on guard!'

As the country prepared for Saint-Cyr's swearing-in ceremony, Haitians posted a flurry of warnings about violence in hopes that people could remain safe.

"Those of you in the capital, you will hear gunshots both ahead of you and behind you. Remain on guard!" one message stated.

Tripotay Lakay, a local news site, reported that one person was killed and another injured while driving into Port-au-Prince on Thursday, though it was unclear how that happened. A video posted on social media shows a woman's body slumped in the car.

Heavy gunfire around downtown Port-au-Prince persisted on Tuesday afternoon, with local media reporting that several people were wounded. Small explosions from police-manned drones also were heard.

Violence also was reported in Kenscoff, a once peaceful farming area above the hills of Port-au-Prince.

The U.N.-backed mission said it lost two armored vehicles after they became trapped in trenches dug out by gangs. It said Kenyan policemen came under an attack with Molotov cocktails but "courageously held their ground, inflicting significant damage on the assailants." Three officers received minor injuries.

Videos posted on social media show suspected gang members laughing and cheering as they surrounded one of the armored vehicles that was later set on fire.

"Come get it back if you can!" one gunman is heard jeering.

A plea for more officers

In a report released Thursday, the U.N.-backed mission noted that it has 991 personnel, far less than the 2,500 envisioned, and some $112 million in its trust fund — about 14% of the estimated $800 million needed a year.

The mission said it has no air support for operations and that only 200 officers can be deployed at a time because of insufficient equipment, including vehicles.

The mission also noted that the government remains fragile: "Partisan infighting within the transitional government has had the effect of paralyzing the government and emboldening the gangs."

Gangs in Kenscoff recently kidnapped eight people from an orphanage, including an Irish missionary and a 3-year-old child. They remain missing.

Violence surged in the aftermath of the July 2021 killing of President Jovenel Moïse, and ongoing violence has displaced more than 1.3 million people in recent years.

At least 1,520 people were killed and more than 600 injured from April to the end of June across Haiti. More than 60% of the killings and injuries occurred during operations by security forces against gangs, with another 12% blamed on self-defense groups, according to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti.



