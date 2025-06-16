Legislative session recap; suit challenges eviction process; reducing Louisiana’s childhood obesity rates

Louisiana lawmakers passed more than 200 bills during this year’s regular legislative session. WWNO/WRKF Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joined Louisiana Considered to give us an overview of what lawmakers achieved this session, from approving ivermectin sales without prescriptions to insurance reform.

A new lawsuit by the Southern Poverty Law Center and National Housing Law Project alleges that Louisiana’s eviction process incentivizes justices of the peace to order evictions and encourages landlords to file more cases. The suit alleges that allowing justices of the peace to fund their salaries with court fee revenue violates the due process and equal protection rights of Louisiana’s poorest tenants.

Investigative journalist Delaney Nolan has been covering the lawsuit for Bolts, and joins us with more details.

Pennington Biomedical Research launched a new initiative earlier this month that aims to reduce rates of childhood obesity in Louisiana. Melissa Martin , director of Greaux Healthy , joins us to discuss the group’s work.

