Louisiana Considered

How Johnson’s constituents feel about proposed Medicaid cuts; ‘A Chorus Line’, ‘The Imaginary Invalid’ at Tulane this weekend

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 17, 2025 at 4:44 PM CDT
The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane presents Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid. Cast members Alix Paige and Doug Spearman
1 of 2  — Alix Paige and Doug Spearman.jpg
The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane presents Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid. Cast members Alix Paige and Doug Spearman
Courtesy of the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane
Summer Lyric Theater at Tulane opens 58th season with A Chorus Line. Director/choreographer Jauné Buisson as Cassie and cast member Michael Paternostro as Zach.
2 of 2  — 250606 Chorus Line Processed 4.jpg
Summer Lyric Theater at Tulane opens 58th season with A Chorus Line.
Director/choreographer Jauné Buisson as Cassie and cast member Michael Paternostro as Zach.
Michael Palumbo

While House Speaker MikeJohnson has been supporting President Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” its proposed Medicaid cuts could cause many of his constituents to lose coverage. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins traveled to Shreveport to hear what people are saying.

One of the longest-running Broadway productions, “A Chorus Line,” opens at the Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre this weekend. And for the first time in the company’s history, all productions this season are directed and choreographed by women.

Director and choreographer Jauné Buisson and cast member Michael Paternostro share the details.

Another performance debuts at Tulane this weekend as the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival continues its run of “The Imaginary Invalid.” Cast members Doug Spearman and Alix Paige tell us about performing Molliere’s 17th century comedy.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
