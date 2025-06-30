Immigration crackdowns in Acadiana; Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office under investigation; shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners

It’s the last Monday of the month and that means it’s time to catch up on the latest news in Acadiana with Christiaan Mader, editor and founder of The Current. He tells us how immigration crackdowns and a pause on a high-speed internet program are impacting the community.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office is facing allegations of neglect of duty for the second time this year. Once again, it's for the office’s failure to identify bodies and notify next of kin. In the first lawsuit, a judge found McKenna’s office liable for “reckless and outrageous” conduct.

Ben Myers has been covering this story for the Times Picayune/ New Orleans Advocate and gives us an update from the courtroom.

Over the last year, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins has been reporting on the shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners, better known as SANEs, and the impacts the shortage has on hospital systems and sexual assault survivors in the region.

Today we bring you a special feature, where Hawkins examines who these nurses are, what they do and how they help. Warning: this story contains descriptions of sexual violence that may be upsetting for some listeners.

