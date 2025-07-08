© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered

What Louisiana is learning from Ukraine about harm reduction; Tulane Shakespeare Festival presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:01 PM CDT
New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane celebrates its season with a production of, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Photo courtesy of New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane
New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane celebrates its season with a production of, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Yesterday on Louisiana Considered, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins brought us to the Netherlands to learn how the country was navigating the opioid epidemic.

Today we hear how a different European country is handling this crisis – and what Louisiana could learn from it.

Delaney Nolan recently reported on how harm reduction practices in Ukraine are providing a possible model for Louisiana addiction treatment. She joins us today to share more information.

The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane continues its season with the Bard’s romantic comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Directed by Graham Burke, the comedy highlights magic, mischief and romance.

Actors Ian Hock and Celeste Cahn give us a preview.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
See stories by Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber