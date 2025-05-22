Sheriff Hutson halts re-election campaign; new app tries to curb food waste; Mid-Barataria project’s uncertain future

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today she tells us about the political turmoil unfolding since the Orleans Parish jailbreak, including Sheriff Hutson halting her re-election campaign.

If you’ve ever looked at the vast spreads of prepared food at groceries, bakeries, café’s, and restaurants, and wondered where it all goes at the end of the day, the answer is usually – the garbage can.

But an app that just launched in Baton Rouge and New Orleans is trying to help that food find a home and reduce the environmental impact of food waste. Allie Denburg, associate director of Strategy and Operations for the “Too Good To Go,” app gives us the details.

The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project is the largest in Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan. The $3 billion project would divert freshwater carrying sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Bay to build more land and stave off Louisiana’s land loss crisis.

But under Gov. Jeff Landry, the project has faced significant delays, and now it’s possible it might not move forward at all.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye spoke with Delaney Dryfoos, environmental reporter at The Lens, who has been following this closely t.

