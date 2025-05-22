Bill criminalizing child grooming, ‘MAHA’ legislation closer to becoming laws

The House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would make child grooming a crime in Louisiana. The bill’s author, Sen. Patrick Connick (R-Marrero) says SB 58 is proactive and protects children under the age of 17 before a sexual offense is committed. The bill is set to go before the full House.

A bill that would tighten state oversight of Louisiana’s Medicaid program passed unanimously in the Senate this week. It requires the department to run regular cross-checks with state and federal agencies to verify eligibility. Critics say SB 130 could lead to individuals losing coverage due to data discrepancies. The legislation is set to go before a House committee.

And the House Health and Welfare Committee advanced SB 14 , a bill that would prohibit schools that receive state funding from serving ultra-processed foods. The bill is part of the national “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.