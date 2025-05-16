1 inmate caught, 10 on the run after Orleans Parish jail break

A search is underway for 10 inmates who allegedly broke out of the Orleans Parish jail on Friday morning. Another inmate who escaped has already been captured, authorities said.

The detainees were reported missing around 8:30 a.m. after they were found unaccounted for during a routine headcount, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“A search for the individuals is currently underway, OPSO is working with local and state law enforcement agencies on the search to return them to custody,” the agency said.

The Orleans Parish Justice Center has been placed on full lockdown.

The escapees were identified as Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen, Leo Tate, Kendell Myles, Derrick Groves, Jermain Donald, Corey Boyd, Gary Price, Robert Moody, Decannon Dennis and Keith Lewis. Authorities said the men are considered armed and dangerous. Some of them are facing serious charges, including second-degree murder. Kendell Myles was arrested by Louisiana State Police on Friday.

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or Crimestoppers.