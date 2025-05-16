© 2025
1 inmate caught, 10 on the run after Orleans Parish jail break

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:43 AM CDT
Orleans Justice Center
Bobbi-Jeanne Misick
Orleans Justice Center

A search is underway for 10 inmates who allegedly broke out of the Orleans Parish jail on Friday morning. Another inmate who escaped has already been captured, authorities said.

The detainees were reported missing around 8:30 a.m. after they were found unaccounted for during a routine headcount, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“A search for the individuals is currently underway, OPSO is working with local and state law enforcement agencies on the search to return them to custody,” the agency said.

The Orleans Parish Justice Center has been placed on full lockdown.

The escapees were identified as Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen, Leo Tate, Kendell Myles, Derrick Groves, Jermain Donald, Corey Boyd, Gary Price, Robert Moody, Decannon Dennis and Keith Lewis. Authorities said the men are considered armed and dangerous. Some of them are facing serious charges, including second-degree murder. Kendell Myles was arrested by Louisiana State Police on Friday.

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or Crimestoppers.
Local & Regional News Louisiana NewscrimeOrleans ParishNew Orleans
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
