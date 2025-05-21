© 2025
Louisiana lawmakers advance anti-DEI bill; St. George school system vote delayed

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:21 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.

With a 57-32 vote, the Louisiana House passed a bill that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion in state agencies and prohibit colleges and universities from requiring DEI curriculum. Democratic legislators stood in unison behind Black lawmakers who testified in opposition to the bill, HB 685, which is sponsored by Rep. Emily Chenevert’s (R-Baton Rouge).

“This is an anti-Black bill. It’s not just divisive. It’s offensive,” said Rep. Edmond Jordan (D-Baton Rouge). The bill is now headed to a Senate committee

The House Education Committee’s vote on a bill that would create the St. George School system was delayed Tuesday. The East Baton Parish School Board issued a letter of opposition to SB 234, and Sen. Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge) asked the committee to temporarily defer a vote on the bill.

And Sen. Royce Duplessis (D-New Orleans) pulled SB 214, a bill he authored that would

make the Insurance Commissioner an appointed position instead of an elected one.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.
