Francine becomes a hurricane, heads for Louisiana landfall

Francine strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday evening as it headed toward Louisiana, where it's expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana sometime Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane with approximately 92 mph winds.

At 10 p.m. CT Tuesday, Francine was about 295 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was moving northeast at 10 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds" to Louisiana beginning Wednesday.

New Orleans was placed under a hurricane watch Tuesday afternoon, meaning hurricane conditions are likely over the next two days.

AP / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 2:21 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 10 2024. (NOAA via AP)

Where is Francine headed?

The storm is forecast to move across the northwestern Gulf Tuesday evening, before it makes landfall in Louisiana sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.

After it makes landfall, Francine is expected to head north into Mississippi Wednesday evening.

How could it impact Louisiana?

It’s too soon to determine the exact timing and location of the storm’s landfall, but it's expected to bring potentially life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds to parts of Louisiana beginning Tuesday night.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Francine is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches across eastern Louisiana.

Southern Louisiana and other areas along the Gulf Coast could see up to 8 inches of rain into Thursday morning with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches, which could cause considerable flash and urban flooding.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration The NHC says water levels along the immediate coast could reach the following heights above ground level within the indicated areas.



Forecasters said the storm surge could bring water between 3 to 10 feet above ground level in some parts.

Watches in effect

A storm surge warning is in effect for:



Sabine Pass Texas to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

Vermilion Bay

Lake Maurepas

Lake Pontchartrain

A hurricane warning is in effect for:



The Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle

A storm surge watch is in effect for:



Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

Mobile Bay



A hurricane watch is in effect for:



Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New Orleans

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Texas and Louisiana coasts east of High Island to Cameron

East of Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New Orleans

Be prepared