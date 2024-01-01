Eva Tesfaye
Eva Tesfaye covers the environment for WWNO and WRKF's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at eva@wrkf.org.
Before joining WWNO, she reported for Harvest Public Media and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. She was based at KCUR 89.3 in Kansas City, Missouri where she covered agriculture, food and the environment across the Mississippi River Basin.
Eva was also a producer for NPR's daily science podcast Short Wave. A graduate of Columbia University, she started her journalism career as an NPR Kroc Fellow.
She grew up moving around Africa and has lived in Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Africa and Kenya.
