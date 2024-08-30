Be prepared this hurricane season

Get emergency texts

Download the Redstick Ready App from the app store on Apple and Android devices to get updates on road closures, sand bag availability, office closures, shelter locations and more. Visit redstickready.com for more information.

Plan accordingly

If a storm is threatening the area, residents should make plans to evacuate or hunker down.

In the event of a disaster, the city may issue a mandatory evacuation order, requiring residents and visitors to leave. Or it may issue a voluntary evacuation order, giving residents the choice to stay or go.

If you choose to evacuate, you’ll need to know where to go and how to get there. Don’t wait until the last minute, leave early if possible. The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development created an app that helps you map out the best route from your home to your intended destination.

Make sure your fuel tank is full, and evacuate during daylight hours if possible. It could take about four times longer than usual to get there.

If you need help evacuating, Text EVACNOLA to 77295 or fill out this survey .

Gather supplies

It doesn’t matter if you’re evacuating or staying put, you’ll need to have enough food, water and supplies to last at least four days.

Keep track of important paperwork like birth certificates, marriage and death records, social security cards and wills. You’ll want to take them with you or store them in a secure location at home.

The city suggests stocking up on these items:

Home kit:

Non-perishable food for 4 days (first 96 hours after a storm)

4 gallons of water per person

Manual can opener

Flashlight and extra batteries

Matches or lighter

First Aid Kit

Week's supply of prescription medications

Radio (battery operated or hand crank)

Books and games

Go bag:

Clothes

Soap, toothbrush and toothpaste

Bedding

Identification

Cash

List of emergency contacts

Medications, copy of medical records and prescriptions

Birth and marriage certificates

Documents that prove where you live

Insurance policies

Pet supplies

Prepare your home

Here are some ways you can protect your home:

Clear debris from storm drains and gutters

Trim trees and shrubs

Secure patio furniture or bring it inside

Secure garbage bins

If possible, keep valuable possessions on an upper floor

Keep firearms locked in a secure location

Lock doors and windows

Move or secure any potential projectiles

Move heavy furniture, including beds, away from windows

Unplug lamps and electronics

Make sure your refrigerator’s temperature is at or below 40°F and the freezer temperature is at or below 0°F

Make a plan for your pets