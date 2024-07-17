Matt Bloom

Matt is a passionate journalist who loves nothing more than good reporting, music and comedy. At KUNC, he covers breaking news stories and the economy. He’s also reported for KPCC and KCRW in Los Angeles. As NPR’s National Desk intern in Culver City during the summer of 2015, he produced one of the first episodes of Embedded, the NPR podcast hosted by Kelly McEvers where reporters take a story from the headlines and “go deep.”

A true Hoosier, he graduated with degrees in Journalism and Spanish from Indiana University. He also executive produced the weekly podcast, American Student Radio, which still broadcasts every Sunday on WIUX 99.1 FM Pure Student Radio, winner of the IBS college award for “Best Large College/University Station.” Matt is a firm believer that everybody has an important story to tell.