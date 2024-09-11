Nearly 250,000 without power in Louisiana. Check these maps for updates

Hurricane Francine has left nearly 250,000 people without power in Louisiana, according to the United States Power Outage Map.

The storm made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 2 hurricane in Terrebonne Parish, about 30 miles southwest of Morgan City. At 7 p.m., it was a Category 1 storm with 85 mph winds.

The National Hurricane Center said its bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds to portions of the state.

The communities with the most power outages are Houma, Bayou Cane and Thibodaux.

Entergy said it could take more than a week to fully restore power to some areas. The utility has nearly 6,000 workers in Louisiana, but they can't fix the grid until after the storm passes.

Louisiana’s power companies have outage maps that provide details about the outage, including how many people were affected and the estimated date and time of restoration.

To check the status of your power outage, click on the links below.