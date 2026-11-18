Lauren Calhoun leans out of the passenger-side window with a pink megaphone and points it toward a small group of men standing in their driveway.

"Nov. 3 Election Day. Get out and vote, vote, vote," Calhoun said, to waves from the men.

It's October 24, two weeks before Election Day, and she's a part of a canvassing team of a dozen that's tackling Cherokee Park, a Black neighborhood in Shreveport, Louisiana.

It's Calhoun's first time canvassing, and she said she's excited.

"I had my first time phone banking a couple months ago, and I didn't expect to enjoy it as much as I did," she said.

Calhoun is a part of People's Promise Youth Division , a youth-led civic organization based in Louisiana. The group, led by Breka Peoples, came out to Cherokee Park to hand out literature on the Nov. 3 elections, informing people of who and what is on their ballot.

"I hope to get a lot of answered doors, and spread as much information about voting and polling places, and getting confirmations for rides, and building community," she said.

At 11 years old, Kaitlyn Peoples is the youngest canvasser in the field on this day. She said it's her favorite time of year.

"Because you get to knock on people's doors and tell them to go out and go vote," Peoples said.

But canvassing isn't their only tool. Another dozen students and volunteers have set up at PPYD headquarters ready with iPads and flip phones. One turns to RunningMate, a voter engagement tool that lets them see contact information for voters in a particular district or parish, and dials the number.

"Hi, I'm Makayla Jones with People's Promise Youth Division. We are contacting our neighbors to help them get registered to vote," Jones said.

Jones, college president of PPYD, said she wants to change the narrative that young people aren't doing the work of mobilizing voters.

"I want to prove them wrong. We are out here working. We stay working around the clock. We do this 24/7. We don't stop moving," she said.

Education director Jelyse Davis said she worries about fair representation with the recent redistricting in Louisiana. After the Louisiana v. Callais decision , the state now has just one majority-black House district.

"I think it was a direct assault against representation for Black Americans, especially Black Louisianans," Davis said. "They know how huge we are when it comes to our presence in the state and as the foundation to the culture of this state. We're grossly underrepresented, and we needed that in order to make sure that our concerns and voices are heard."

She points to the conditions of Louisiana schools and prisons as key issues that she's concerned about this election year.

"The education system in Louisiana is poor, to say the least. I want to vote for somebody who has a strong drive to really push students to have a good footing when it comes to education and set themselves up for success, rather than dumbing the curriculum down," she said.

Founder and executive director Breka Peoples said she sees a need for more civic education, especially now that Louisiana has redistricted, eliminating Black representation for parts of the state.

"It's just a lot of voter education that needs to happen in our community that's not going on," she said. "That's why we're making sure our youth can teach their peers."

Peoples estimated that she has about 100 youth engaged in PPYD at college campuses and high schools across the state. A month before Election Day, Davis registered more than 100 students to vote at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, and on this day, they contacted that same number of people in an hour.

Getting the youth engaged in the political process is half of the battle, she said.

"They have to pay attention to what's going on in their community. They have to research," Peoples said. "They need to call their elected officials and ask them anything they want to ask them about their school system, about their roads, about our water that we can hardly take a bath in."

For Peoples, the work doesn't stop on Election Day. She said she's committed to growing the organization's reach by recruiting more youth in her programming and reaching as many communities as she can ahead of next year's elections, whether by phone or by foot.

"I want our youth to understand that their voice is their power and they can move the people," she said. "They can build a new voting bloc to hold officials accountable, and it's okay to hold them accountable. Ain't no friends in politics."