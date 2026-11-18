Cybersecurity has been making news lately, with cyber attacks not only hacking websites, but also targeting critical infrastructure like water systems and supermarket refrigerators.

Those are all examples of the infrastructure we rely on not only for safety and sanitation, but also for the supply chain, to engage in everyday commerce and communication.

Darrell Eilts is the chief information officer for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans. He joins us for more on this issue, and his upcoming lecture, “The Changing Role of Cybersecurity: Protecting the Systems We Depend On,” at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

The Nous Foundation in New Orleans is famous for efforts to preserve and promote the Louisiana Creole language, or Kouri Vini. Meanwhile, the literary arts journal Souvenir has celebrating a year in print out of Paris–featuring writers and artists from across Europe. Now, the two are joining forces, launching the magazine’s third issue by making it available in New Orleans through the Nous Foundation.

Augusta Sagnelli, co-founder and creative director of Souvenir, and Rudy Bazenet Tilton, co-director and head curator of the Nous Foundation, join us for more on this partnership.

What does it mean for a space to be accessible? For a skate park in Kenner, it just meant adding a sidewalk. What might seem like a small detail was cause for celebration among wheelchair users. Louisiana Considered intern Ryann Goldberg attended that celebration for more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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