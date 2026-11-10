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Louisiana Considered

Landowners sue LA utility regulators; Planned Parenthood reopens; study finds infant heart defects linked in industrial corridor

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:02 PM CST
A Planned Parenthood location on Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans on June 5, 2020.
Claire Bangser For WWNO
A Planned Parenthood location on Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans on June 5, 2020.

Louisiana landowners are suing the state’s utility regulators, claiming the Public Service Commission improperly changed its rules to speed up Meta data center projects.

Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins takes us inside the lawsuit.

Last year, Planned Parenthood closed its two Louisiana locations after nearly 40 years of operating in the state. Just a few weeks ago, they reopened their doors in New Orleans.

Emily Wales, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, joins us with more.

Two New Orleans doctors recently published a study linking infant heart defects to mothers who lived in Louisiana’s industrial corridor. It is the first-ever peer-reviewed study to prove a clear link between toxic industrial air pollution and cardiac deformities in babies.

Dr. Kimberly Terrell, one of the doctors behind this study, spoke with WRKF’s Adam Vos about their findings.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the host of All Things Considered and the Tuesday host of Louisiana Considered. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts, culture, and public media in general.
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber