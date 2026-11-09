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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Mississippi Senate election updates; the story of Miss.’ 1st Black senator, Hiram Revels

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:32 PM CST
Bruce Revels III launches his book, The Black Senator
Courtesy of Bruce Revels III
Bruce Revels III launches his book, The Black Senator

Votes in the Mississippi Senate race are still being counted. Currently, Democrat Scott Colom is roughly 2,500 votes ahead of the Republican incumbent, Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Elise Catrion Gregg, community engagement reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom, explains why it’s taking so long to count the votes, and when we might have a winner declared.

While we wait for the final tallies from Mississippi, we wanted to zoom in on the state’s first Black senator, Hiram Revels. In 1870, the Mississippi legislature elected him to fill one of the state’s two Senate seats left vacant after the Civil War, making him the first Black senator in the United States. Revels also served as a minister, Union Army chaplain and organizer, and college president. Another Black Senator, Blanche K. Bruce, followed in his footsteps and was elected in 1875.

More than 150 years later, his great-great-great-grandson Bruce Revels III has written a historical fiction novel about Hiram Revels. The 18-year-old college freshman at the University at Buffalo joins us now for more on his retelling, and what it means to him and his family to watch Mississippi on the verge of electing another Black Senator all these years later.

Hiram Rhodes Revels. Library of Congress description: "Hiram R. Revels of Miss."
Library of Congress
/
Wikimedia Commons
Hiram Rhodes Revels. Library of Congress description: "Hiram R. Revels of Miss."

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber