From early voting surges, to the predicted blue wave, three La. politics professors break down the Midterms

Today is election day! Voters across the country are headed to the polls, so we wanted to discuss all the issues they’ll be considering when they cast their ballots. We spoke with political science professors to discuss their takes on the Midterms, why early voting numbers have surged and what it would take for a democrat to win a statewide office.

We’re joined by Robert Collins, Urban Studies and Public Policy professor at Dillard University, who is also a political analyst on WVUE FOX 8 TV and a columnist at Verite News.

J. Celeste Lay, political science professor at Tulane University, specializing in political socialization, voting behavior and education policy.

Jonathan Earle, the Dean of LSU’s Ogden Honors College and a historian of American politics and culture, focusing on the early republic and antebellum periods.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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