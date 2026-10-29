How Juia Letlow is responding to Jamie Davis’ gains; How BP Oil Spill continues to impact marine life; coping with death and dying

The midterm elections are less than a week away, and polls are suggesting major wins for Democrats. Democratic Senate candidate Jamie Davis is gaining ground against Trump-endorsed candidate Julia Letlow, whose campaign recently put out an attack ad against Davis.

Editorial director and columnist for the Times Picayune/The Advocate, Stephanie Grace, joins us for more.

A new study found that marine life in the Gulf dropped 60% after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. And it hasn’t come close to recovering.

Tracey Sutton, the study's lead author and a marine ecosystems professor at Nova Southeastern University, says he hopes the study also raises awareness of how little we know about aquatic environments deep in the Gulf.

Morning Edition Producer and New Orleans reporter Mel Bridges spoke with Professor Sutton about what we know about what’s down there — and what we don’t.

There was a time in Western Culture when death was as much a part of life as birth. But the 19th and 20th centuries pushed death from a public event to something often hidden and private. With it came a shift from “acceptance of the inevitability” to fear.

Change is afoot as the New Orleans group Wake is helping people cope with dying and death. Their event, The Hereafter, will focus on memento mori, the experience of remembering death to live life more fully.

Liz Dunnebacke, Wake’s executive director, tells us more about providing sustainable deathcare.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!