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Louisiana Considered

Why political strategist Tim Miller expects a midterms Blue wave — that stops short of Louisiana

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:08 PM CDT
Tim Miller, political commentator, strategist and podcast host
The Bulwark
Tim Miller, political commentator, strategist and podcast host

We’re in the final stretch before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, and polls suggest a potential massive Blue wave, with Democrats expected to take back the House and Senate.

One strategist with full faith in this pendulum swing is Tim Miller, a former Republican-turned-Independent commentator and strategist. Miller spent more than a decade as a Republican political operative, including serving as communications director for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign. Today, he is a writer-at-large and the host of The Bulwark Daily, the flagship podcast of the pro-democracy media company, The Bulwark. He has lived in New Orleans since 2023.

Miller joins us now to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and how he expects them to play out both on a national level and here in Louisiana.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the host of All Things Considered and the Tuesday host of Louisiana Considered. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts, culture, and public media in general.
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber