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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Explaining Louisiana’s constitutional amendments on the ballot; exploring climate migration in new documentary

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 21, 2026 at 2:47 PM CDT
Voters leave the Bricolage Academy gym after casting their ballots in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Matthew Perschall
Voters leave the Bricolage Academy gym after casting their ballots in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

The November 3rd election is quickly approaching, and Louisiana has 10 constitutional amendments on the ballot. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) released its independent, nonpartisan review of each of them that discusses why a voter may be for or against an amendment.

Steven Procopio, president of PAR Louisiana, joins us to break down the guide.

The documentary film “The Welcome Table” follows people displaced by climate change across six continents, exploring what happens after people lose their homes and how communities respond to those in need.

It will be screened at the New Orleans Film Festival Sunday (Oct. 25) and will also be streaming on HBO Max.

Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning “Gasland” director Josh Fox joins us to discuss the film.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber