Why 67K Louisiana voters were labeled ‘inactive’; kratom use on the rise; exhibition on urban design with rising water levels

Earlier this month, a mishap during routine maintenance accidentally misclassified 67,000 Louisiana voters as inactive. The Secretary of State’s office said the issue is already on its way to being fully corrected, but what questions does this bring up about how human error can impact who is able to vote?

Greg LaRose, editor-in-chief at the Louisiana Illuminator, joins us with the latest.

In late September, two Ole Miss students — Aidan Hamilton and Robert Strang — died after purchasing illegal kratom products. Both of their toxicology reports showed three critical substances found in the Smax Mango Breeze pills they purchased before they died. Kratom use has been growing in recent years, even though many officials warn that the drugs are not as safe as often advertised to be.

Dr. Brian Benson specializes in addiction treatment across Louisiana and Mississippi and is the founder of Salubre Care, an opioid and alcohol addiction treatment center. He joins us with more.

As New Orleans adapts to a changing climate, many are trying to reimagine how we live with water. Community organizations Civic Studios and Freedom To Grow are opening a new exhibition that showcases the creative solutions from the people who are most impacted.

“Living with Water” displays designs and drawings imagined by and for residents of New Orleans’ Lower 9th and 7th wards, along with people who are currently incarcerated in Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola.

The coastal desk’s Eva Tesfaye talked to Alexis Martin, executive director of Freedom To Grow, and Trinity Barnes, a 7th ward resident who participated in the project. The exhibition is on view at the John Thompson Legacy Center throughout October.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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