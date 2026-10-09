Isaias upgraded to Category 3 Hurricane; Sesame Street’s Grover shares storm prep tips; exploring West African jazz influences

Isaias has been upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane and is set to make landfall overnight. The storm is headed towards the Gulf Coast and likely to impact several states. Communities spanning from the Louisiana coast to the Florida panhandle are all on storm watch. Meteorologist Dan Holiday joins us with the latest.

A few months ago, a big storm came to Sesame Street. With extreme weather becoming more and more common, Sesame Workshop released a new TV special to show how monsters came together to get ready for a storm and rebuild in the aftermath. They also launched an initiative to help children and families prepare for and cope with natural disasters.

Longtime Sesame Street resident Grover joined us to share how kids can prepare for storms and cope with fear. He was joined by the Vice President of U.S. Educational Programs for Sesame Workshop, Rocio Galarza.

Back in 2025, musician and composer Alune Wade released the album “New African Orleans” which explores cross-cultural jazz influences from New Orleans to his native Senegal and across West Africa. He’s also worked on a documentary and an upcoming exhibit to further explore this relationship.

Now, he’s teamed up with Rachel Breunlinn, director of the neighborhood story project and professor of anthropology at Louisiana State University New Orleans for their latest endeavor, a book that celebrates transatlantic jazz influences. They’ll celebrate the new book and their ongoing work with a concert at the Broadside this Sunday at 7 PM, called Un Affair de Famile.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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