Nearly one in five sexual assault evidence kits collected in Louisiana never made it to a crime lab. That’s according to a new report released by the state legislative auditor, after examining kits over an 18-month period.

Patrick Sloan-Turner , a reporter for The Advocate, has been covering this news. He joins us to explain why no one is taking these kits to crime labs and what that means for victims.

It's budget season in East Baton Rouge, and the funding of criminal justice agencies is among this year’s hot topics. One of the most talked-about cases is the district attorney, who is heading to court in December to sue the parish for more funds.

Alex Cox, Baton Rouge metro reporter and Report for America corps member, joins us with the latest.

Schoolwork, performance in their sport and everyday life can weigh on college athletes’ mental health. This pressure can be amplified for Black student-athletes playing at institutions with a racist history.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King went to Oxford, Mississippi, to understand the school’s approach to athlete mental health.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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