On Friday (Nov. 13), a large tanker crashed into a docked riverboat cruise ship in New Orleans. Just under 200 people were on board the American Heritage cruise ship at the time of the crash. All passengers and crew survived, including more than 100 people who were rescued from the water. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno dubbed the incident “the miracle on the Mississippi.”WWNO and WRKF’s Morning Edition producer Mel Bridges joins us with the latest updates.

New research by a biologist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette could help scientists determine how to grow plants and irrigate crops on the moon.

Dr. Karl Hasenstein has spent more than three decades researching ways to grow plants and vegetables in space. He spoke with WRKF’s Karen Henderson about his latest research, which examines how water behaves under lunar gravity.

Marta Jewson , a former reporter for the Lens, recently started a news publication, Lamplighter News — covering everything from health, education and climate issues. She was inspired by her own investigations to make private information more accessible to Louisiana readers. Jewson spoke with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins about this initiative and what she’s revealed in her first batch of stories.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!