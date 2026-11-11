Director Peter Berg discusses ‘The Mosquito Bowl;’ weekly jazz concert series in Baton Rouge

The new movie “ The Mosquito Bowl ” tells the true story of college football stars who set aside promising professional careers to enlist in the Marines after Pearl Harbor. Battling not only Japanese fighters but also the horrendous conditions and interpersonal conflicts, the Marines decide to play a historic football game on Christmas Eve 1944 — just before the Battle of Okinawa, forever known as the Mosquito Bowl.

The movie was released in theaters on October 30 and will be released on Netflix on November 25.The film stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis. It’s based on a book by Buzz Bissinger and is directed and co-written by Peter Berg, known for “Friday Night Lights” and “Lone Survivor.”

In honor of Veterans Day, we spoke with Berg about the new film, how he finds moments of levity during otherwise dark stories and why he’s drawn to Southern storytelling.

The 20th Baton Rouge’s River City Jazz Masters concert series continues its season, with its second concert tonight (Nov. 11). Wendell Brunious and the New Orleans legends will take the stage at the Manship Theater in downtown Baton Rouge.

Jonathan Grimes, President and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, spoke with WRKF’s Adam Vos for more about the importance of bringing jazz music to the capital city.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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