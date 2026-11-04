Election results: two La. House races to runoffs; Miss. Senate too close to call; what the blue wave means for La. Democrats

It’s the day after the Midterm elections, and as predicted, Democrats swept congressional and gubernatorial races across the country. Some of the biggest surprises of the night were in the South, where Democrats won in states like South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas and Georgia. And while the blue wave didn’t wash over Louisiana, Democratic Senate candidate Jamie Davis lost by a much closer margin than expected.

Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for the Times-Picayune/TheAdvocate, joins us to break down the results, and what the numbers suggest for the Democrats in Louisiana.

Votes are still being counted in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race, where Democrat Scott Colom has a shocking and narrow lead over Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom was previously nominated for a federal judge position by former President Joe Biden, but Hyde-Smith blocked his nomination. Now, the race is a nail-biter in a state with no official recount protocol.

Elise Catrion Gregg is covering this for the The Gulf States Newsroom and joins us from Jackson.

Two Louisiana U.S. House races are headed for runoffs. With nine candidates running in the 5th congressional district, and ten candidates in the 6th district, no candidate received the majority of votes. Now each district will see a Republican and a Democrat face off.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington is in Monroe covering the these congressional races. She joins us to outline the candidates’ platforms and what their prospects look like in the runoff.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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