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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Senate candidate Jamie Davis on NDAs and what farming has taught him about politics; 50 years of the Louisiana Book Fest

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:25 PM CDT
U.S. Senate candidate from Louisiana, Jamie Davis
Courtesy of Jamie Davis for U.S. Senate
U.S. Senate candidate from Louisiana, Jamie Davis

The Nov. 3 midterm elections are heating up, and here in Louisiana, a Senate race that initially seemed like a shoo-in for the Republican candidate is now closer than predicted. Jamie Davis, a farmer from Tensas Parish, is running for Senate against the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Julia Letlow.

While Louisiana has never elected a Black Democratic senator, the latest polls show Jamie Davis is closing the gap. On Tuesday (Oct. 27), he hosted a campaign rally in New Orleans featuring former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Davis joins us to discuss economic development, why he’ll never sign an NDA with a tech company and what farming has taught him about politics.

The Louisiana Book Festival in downtown Baton Rouge falls on Halloween this year. The event celebrates the 50th anniversary of "Interview with the Vampire" by Louisiana native Anne Rice.

WRKF’s Karen Henderson spoke with state librarian Meg Placke to discuss the 200 authors and 70 panels coming to this weekend’s celebration of literature.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

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Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber