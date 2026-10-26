East Baton Rouge DA race heats up; Remembering the George Prince Ferry Disaster

The East Baton Rouge district attorney is one of many races on the ballot this November. And for the first time in 18 years, Baton Rouge voters have a choice between candidates.

District Attorney Hillar Moore has run unopposed in the last two election cycles for a position that serves a 6-year term. His challenger, Ryan Thompson , seeks to end that streak and bring fresh eyes to the district attorney’s office.

Baton Rouge metro reporter and WRKF Report for America corps member Alex Cox tells us more about the race

Last week marked 50 years since the George Prince Ferry Disaster, when a ferry commuting between Destrehan and Luling was struck by a Norwegian tanker on the Mississippi River. The collision resulted in the death of 77 passengers and crew members of the 96 who were on board. It was the deadliest ferry disaster in United States history.

In 2006, historian Royd Anderson wrote and directed the documentary The Luling Ferry Disaster . Today he joins to discuss the importance of remembering this story and how the tragedy changed maritime law.

The midterm elections are heating up, and in Mississippi, Democrat Scott Colom is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith in the U.S. Senate race.

The Gulf States Newsroom's Maya Miller recently sat down with Colom at his campaign headquarters to ask about his priorities and campaign strategies to reach voters.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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