A look at the state constitutional amendments; Louisiana Shrimp Fest; Spanish colonial history on display at Tulane

The midterm elections are quickly approaching, and Louisiana has 10 constitutional amendments on the ballot covering a number of issues.

Stephanie Grace , editorial director and columnist at the Times Picayune/The Advocate, joins us to break down the ballot, the public response and why Gov. Landry is not weighing in.

The Louisiana Shrimp Festival returns this weekend at the Broadside. The event will feature food, live music and family-friendly activities to raise awareness for the urgent challenges facing Louisiana’s shrimping industry.

Shrimper Kindra Arneson , Dana Honn , author, chef and co-founder of the festival, and Jeff Plumely , assistant professor and fisheries specialist at Louisiana State University, join us with more on the event.

A new exhibition at Tulane’s Doris Z. Stone Latin American Library and Research Center traces the struggle for Spanish American independence from the 1760s through the 1820s. The exhibition is called “Spain, Spanish America and the Atlantic World in an Age of Revolution,” and it features rare books, manuscripts, maps, newspapers and early constitutions.

Hortensia Calvo , Tulane professor and the exhibition’s curator, joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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