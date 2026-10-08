Midterm elections preview; What’s on deck at the 37th annual New Orleans Film Festival

The midterm elections are heating up across the country. In Louisiana, the Nov. 3 ballot will have constitutional amendments, six congressional seats, a host of trial judges, appellate and one State Supreme Court race. The ballot also includes a Public Service Commission race and the U.S. Senate race to replace Bill Cassidy.

Stephanie Grace , editorial director and columnist at the Times Picayune/The Advocate, joins us to break it all down.

The New Orleans Film Festival returns in just a few weeks for its 37th year. Screenings and events will take place across the city, and audiences are expected to exceed 25,000 people for screenings, panels and events. The Oscar-qualifying festival will feature works from as many as 350 filmmakers.

The festival is also set to show two of the season’s most talked-about international films: La bola Negra from Spain and Wild Horse Nine, co-produced by the U.S., U.K. and Chile.

New Orleans Film Festival executive director Dodd Loomis joins us today with more on the events.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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