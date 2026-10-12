Isaias’ damage in the Florida panhandle; new book on Pope Leo XIV; Why GLP-1s don’t work for everyone

Communities across Florida and Alabama are in cleanup mode in the wake of Hurricane Isaias. At least four people were killed. The storm has left a wide swath of damage, and so far, around 400,000 customers lost electricity in the immediate aftermath.

NPR's Debbie Elliott details how the recovery is going in the Florida Panhandle town of Milton.

When Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevot was elected last year and became the first American pope, very little was known about him. He was an unlikely candidate.

All Things Considered host Scott Detrow, who was in St. Peter’s Square that day, wrote down a question in his notebook: “Who is he?”

Shortly thereafter, reports revealed that Pope Leo XIV had deep ties to Louisiana — his Creole maternal grandparents were from New Orleans.

Detrow and Daniel Burke , NPR Senior Editor of Religion and Spirituality, spent more than a year on a quest to learn more about Prevost and recently published the biography, “ American Pope: Leo XIV's Road From The South Side Of Chicago To Vatican City .” They join us with more.

Americans' use of GLP-1 medications has quadrupled since 2024. The latest studies suggest roughly 11% of adults are on some form of weight loss medication, like Ozempic, Mounjaro or Wegovy.

But GLP-1s don’t work for everybody. And even when users lose weight, they might suffer from other health side effects. Jolie Relle, a physician assistant who specializes in medical weight loss, tells us about the positives and negatives of GLP-1 use.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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