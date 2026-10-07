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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

St. Bernard Parish ‘Pet Cemetery Murders’ cold case reopened; exploring the intersection of faith and AI

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:59 PM CDT
The Pet Cemetery Murders
Courtesy of HBO
The Pet Cemetery Murders

In 1985, St. Bernard Parish Pet Cemetery owner Dorothy Lou Thompson disappeared. Her body later turned up mysteriously in the Mississippi River, but initial investigations went cold. Decades later, a new witness came forward claiming that Dorothy’s ghost pushed him to talk.

A new HBO docuseries “The Pet Cemetery Murders” dives into the story. Director Phillip Cairney joins us with more.

Artificial intelligence seems to become more powerful and influential every day. The Institute for Ministry at Loyola University in New Orleans was recently awarded a grant to help explore the intersection of faith and spiritual practice and artificial intelligence, and how students can grapple with the rapidly expanding world of AI.

Tracey Lamont, director of the Loyola Institute for Ministry and an assistant professor of religious education and young adult ministry at Loyola, joins us to discuss the project.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

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Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber