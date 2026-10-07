St. Bernard Parish ‘Pet Cemetery Murders’ cold case reopened; exploring the intersection of faith and AI

In 1985, St. Bernard Parish Pet Cemetery owner Dorothy Lou Thompson disappeared. Her body later turned up mysteriously in the Mississippi River, but initial investigations went cold. Decades later, a new witness came forward claiming that Dorothy’s ghost pushed him to talk.

A new HBO docuseries “The Pet Cemetery Murders” dives into the story. Director Phillip Cairney joins us with more.

Artificial intelligence seems to become more powerful and influential every day. The Institute for Ministry at Loyola University in New Orleans was recently awarded a grant to help explore the intersection of faith and spiritual practice and artificial intelligence, and how students can grapple with the rapidly expanding world of AI.

Tracey Lamont , director of the Loyola Institute for Ministry and an assistant professor of religious education and young adult ministry at Loyola, joins us to discuss the project.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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