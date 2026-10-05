Latest ICE arrests data in Louisiana; ULL project introduces contemporary artists to archival music

Last December, officers with Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement embarked on Operation Catahoula Crunch, arresting more than 350 Louisiana residents. While operations have scaled back, arrests targeting immigrant communities are back on the rise.

The Lens reporter Delaney Nolan recently published a data analysis of who ICE is arresting and where. She joins us for more on her findings.

“Dry Bones” is a new video series from The Center for Louisiana Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette that breathes new life into archival Louisiana roots music. Each episode brings contemporary musicians face-to-face with the center’s archival collection and ends with a studio performance inspired by the experience.

Director of the Center for Louisiana Studies and Grammy-nominated musician and producer, Joshua Caffery, joins us with more.

A 1956 concert by Elvis Presley marked the young star’s return to his Mississippi home of Tupelo — and, it may be what put the city on the map.

Elise Gregg of the Gulf States Newsroom went to a recreation concert to hear what makes that homecoming so special, and why residents are still celebrating the occasion 70 years later.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

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