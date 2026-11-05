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Louisiana Considered

Lawsuit against Vermilion Parish over SpaceX’s $100B spaceport; East Baton Rouge Parish’s $63M federal grant

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:43 PM CST
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during an event with SpaceX announcing a deal to build a new spaceport in his state, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Abbeville, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
/
AP Photo
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during an event with SpaceX announcing a deal to build a new spaceport in his state, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Abbeville, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A lawsuit filed last week says two Vermilion Parish government bodies broke Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law while approving key pieces of SpaceX’s $100 billion spaceport.

Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins takes us inside the two meetings at the center of the case and what it could mean if the suit succeeds.

East Baton Rouge Parish was recently awarded a grant from the Department of Justice. The “Model Cities Initiative” directs hundreds of millions in federal funding to reduce violent crime and restore law and order.

Alex Cox, our Baton Rouge metro reporter and WRKF Report for America corps member, tells us more about the over $63 million grant and why immigrant advocates are worried about what strings are attached with the federal funds.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "Morning Edition" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber