Scott Colom wins in Mississippi; Black Education History Week; new book reveals LA connection to WW2 spy mission

Early last evening, the AP called the Mississippi Senate race for Democrat Scott Colom. This comes after more than a week of vote counting in the state.The Gulf States Newsroom’s Community Engagement reporter Elise Catrion Gregg joins us from Jackson for more on what Colom’s victory means to Mississippians.

This month, New Orleans will celebrate Black Education History Week for the first time. More than a dozen schools are expected to participate with classroom lessons or field trips.

The week is the work of Be Nola, a nonprofit that advocates for Black teachers and students.

Reporter Aubri Juhasz spoke with the group’s executive director, Adrinda Kelly, for more on what the week has in store.

Yesterday was Veterans Day, and here on Louisiana Considered, we’re taking the time to honor service members from our state.

A new book, “Operation Sparrow: The Incredible True Story of the Spies Who Tricked Hitler and Won the War,” tells the true story of a recently declassified World War II mission and the harrowing details from the men who conducted this secret operation.

The book's author, Jason Bell, joins us for more on the book and how the operation was made successful largely thanks to one Louisiana native.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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