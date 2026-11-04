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Democrat Shomari Figures reelected to Alabama's District 2 seat

WBHM 90.3 FM | By Maya Miller
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:51 AM CST
Rep. Shomari Figures, D-Ala., speaks as his wife Kalisha Dessources Figures looks on, at an election night event, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Montgomery, Ala.
Vasha Hunt
/
AP Photo
Rep. Shomari Figures, D-Ala., speaks as his wife Kalisha Dessources Figures looks on, at an election night event, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Montgomery, Ala.

Incumbent Democrat Shomari Figures defeated Republican Rhett Marques in the Nov. 3 midterm elections for Alabama’s Congressional District 2 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Figures, a Mobile native, earned 54% of the vote, edging out Marques by nearly 17,000 votes, the Associated Press reports.

The race for District 2, a nearly 40% Black district spanning much of Southeast Alabama, was one fraught with redistricting. In 2024, Alabama was required to use a court-ordered congressional map after Allen v. Milligan, which said the state should have a second majority-Black district.

Figures was elected that same year, with more than 150,000 votes in a tight race against Republican Caroleene Dobson.

Earlier this year, after the Louisiana v. Callais decision, which held that states cannot consider race when drawing congressional boundaries, Alabama quickly implemented a congressional map that had previously been ruled unconstitutional.

"We know what happened with the redistricting process, and we look forward to trying to address some of the means that allowed that to happen once we get back into the majority," Figures said at his Montgomery election night watch party.

"At the end of the day, tonight is about being able to be thankful and grateful that we have the opportunity to go back to D.C. and continue to push forward in this district."
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Maya Miller
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