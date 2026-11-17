The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges comments on various topics including results of the midterm elections and higher education throughout the state. Southern University Political Science Professor Dr. Albert Samuels speaks on the blue wave across the country and its effects on Louisiana. Author Howard Mansfield talks his latest work, "Invisible Monuments".

Tyler Bridges 1117.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Albert Samuels 1117.mp3 Listen • 13:59