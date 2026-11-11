November 11, 2026: Fred Dent, Andy Anderson, Roger Guenveur Smith, Trent Angers

Financial advisors Fred Dent and Andy Anderson talk this past month's market trends. Actor, director, and writer Roger Guenveur Smith speaks on his one man show titled "Frederick Douglass Now" coming to The Heymann Center in Lafayette on Friday, November 13th. For more information visit: https://www.heymanncenter.com/events/2025/frederick-douglass . Author and journalist Trent Angers comments on the life of late legendary LSU coach Dale Brown and offers special remarks from sports commentator Bob Costas.

Fred Dent and Andy Anderson.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Roger Guenveur Smith.mp3 Listen • 11:58