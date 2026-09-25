September 25, 2026: Dianne Reeves, James Carville, Richard Campanella

Grammy award winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves talks her life and career over the years and also her upcoming performance with the Branford Marsalis Quartet at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on September 27th. For tickets, visit https://www.heymanncenter.com/events/2025/branford-marsalis-and-dianne-reeves. Longtime politico James Carville comments on the latest in politics including the upcoming midterm elections and the political parties. Geographer and Associate Dean for Research with the Tulane School of Architecture and Built Environment Richard Campanella speaks on his research regarding the city of New Orleans.

Dianne Reeves 0925.mp3 Listen • 11:00

James Carville 0925.mp3 Listen • 21:59