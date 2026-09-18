A reverend, a rabbi and a monk walk into a radio station: Celebrating 40 years of the Baton Rouge Interfaith Federation

It’s the 40th anniversary of the Baton Rouge Interfaith Federation, a nonprofit that brings people of different faiths together to educate and support the community. They work together to coordinate charitable projects between faith communities to better distribute resources.

Alex Cox, our Report for America Corps member and Baton Rouge reporter, took this opportunity to have a roundtable discussion with leaders of the federation and community members.

Cox was joined by Ma’at Latham, current executive director of the federation and member of the Church of God in Christ; Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, an ordained Evangelical Lutheran minister and former director of the federation; Nguyen An, also known as “Brother Fred,” a monk at the Tam Bao Meditation Center; and Joel Goldman, a retired veterinarian and Hebrew teacher.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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