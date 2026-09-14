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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Why some NOLA residents aren’t using AC; cuts to La.’s wound care services; how Billy Cannon shaped Angola’s medical system

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 14, 2026 at 2:50 PM CDT
Billy Cannon providing dental care on an inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary, Angola
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Billy Cannon providing dental care on an inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary, Angola
Louisiana Public Broadcasting
This image is a photo of Billy Cannon that was originally released in a press packet by Louisiana State University (LSU) to promote their football team. It is used in a Wikipedia article about him to demonstrate how he looked while playing football for LSU
2 of 3  — LSU.png
This image is a photo of Billy Cannon that was originally released in a press packet by Louisiana State University (LSU) to promote their football team. It is used in a Wikipedia article about him to demonstrate how he looked while playing football for LSU
The Daily Reveille Archives / Wikimedia Commons
Billy Cannon and teammates in Tiger Stadium in October 2008 – 50 th Anniversary of LSU’s first National Championship
3 of 3  — bc.png
Billy Cannon and teammates in Tiger Stadium in October 2008 – 50 th Anniversary of LSU’s first National Championship
Louisiana Public Broadcasting

Air conditioning is a critical tool in the fight against extreme heat, but new research finds many New Orleans residents fear using it due to high energy costs.

The study published in June in the Journal of Urban Health found that even when New Orleans residents had air conditioning units, they struggled to keep the temperature in their homes under 80 degrees overnight.

Public health reporter for Verite News, Halle Parker, has been covering this story. She joins us with the latest.

Louisiana is facing a massive shortage of wound care facilities and providers. Without this essential treatment, patients are left vulnerable, and more likely to develop conditions like sepsis.

Dr. William Tettlebach, president of the American Professional Wound Care Association recently wrote a column about this issue in The Times-Picayune. He tells us how Medicaid cuts helped lead to this issue, and what patient advocates can do now.

It’s football season, and LSU has been all over the headlines as the university was nearly kicked out of the SEC after head coach Lane Kiffin attempted to add former NFL players to the roster. But that’s far from the only scandal to rock the school’s football program.

In the late 1950s, Billy Cannon put the purple and gold on the map. He helped the school win a national championship and even won the Heisman Trophy, but then, a counterfeiting scheme landed him in prison. After two and a half years behind bars, he went back to prison, only this time as a dentist who was also in charge of improving medical care at Angola.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting is out with a new documentary, titled “Circles: The Life of Billy Cannon.” It premieres tonight at 7pm. Executive producers Linda Midgett and Jay Dardenne join us with more, alongside Billy’s daughter, Bunnie Cannon. 

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber