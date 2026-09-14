Why some NOLA residents aren’t using AC; cuts to La.’s wound care services; how Billy Cannon shaped Angola’s medical system

Air conditioning is a critical tool in the fight against extreme heat, but new research finds many New Orleans residents fear using it due to high energy costs.

The study published in June in the Journal of Urban Health found that even when New Orleans residents had air conditioning units, they struggled to keep the temperature in their homes under 80 degrees overnight.

Public health reporter for Verite News, Halle Parker, has been covering this story. She joins us with the latest.

Louisiana is facing a massive shortage of wound care facilities and providers. Without this essential treatment, patients are left vulnerable, and more likely to develop conditions like sepsis.

Dr. William Tettlebach, president of the American Professional Wound Care Association recently wrote a column about this issue in The Times-Picayune. He tells us how Medicaid cuts helped lead to this issue, and what patient advocates can do now.

It’s football season, and LSU has been all over the headlines as the university was nearly kicked out of the SEC after head coach Lane Kiffin attempted to add former NFL players to the roster. But that’s far from the only scandal to rock the school’s football program.

In the late 1950s, Billy Cannon put the purple and gold on the map. He helped the school win a national championship and even won the Heisman Trophy, but then, a counterfeiting scheme landed him in prison. After two and a half years behind bars, he went back to prison, only this time as a dentist who was also in charge of improving medical care at Angola.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting is out with a new documentary, titled “Circles: The Life of Billy Cannon.” It premieres tonight at 7pm. Executive producers Linda Midgett and Jay Dardenne join us with more, alongside Billy’s daughter, Bunnie Cannon.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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