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Louisiana Considered

Mardi Gras krewes face increased fees; potential penalties for LSU football; New Orleans increases oversight of S&WB

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 10, 2026 at 3:48 PM CDT
Sewerage and Water Board meter cover
Jonathan Bachman/AP
/
FR170615 AP
Sewerage and Water Board meter cover

Mardi Gras parades will come with a new cost, as the New Orleans City Council unanimously approved a tiered fee system that requires krewes to pay different amounts based on parade size.

WWNO Intern Jocelyn Burgess spoke with those involved in Mardi Gras krewes. She joins us with more on the potential impacts

The 16 leaders of the SEC are meeting today to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding LSU football, after head coach Lane Kiffin attempted to add former NFL players to the team’s roster. While expulsion from the conference is now off the table, they are considering penalizing the university.

Baton Rouge Advocate reporter Reed Darcey has been following this story closely and joins us with the latest.

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board needs to replace hundreds of miles of decaying pipe, but the utility doesn’t have the money for the initiative. Recently passed legislation now gives the city government greater control over the utility, but it is unclear exactly what that will look like.

President and CEO of the Bureau of Governmental Research Rebecca Mowbray joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "Morning Edition" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber