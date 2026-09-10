Mardi Gras krewes face increased fees; potential penalties for LSU football; New Orleans increases oversight of S&WB

Mardi Gras parades will come with a new cost, as the New Orleans City Council unanimously approved a tiered fee system that requires krewes to pay different amounts based on parade size.

WWNO Intern Jocelyn Burgess spoke with those involved in Mardi Gras krewes. She joins us with more on the potential impacts

The 16 leaders of the SEC are meeting today to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding LSU football, after head coach Lane Kiffin attempted to add former NFL players to the team’s roster. While expulsion from the conference is now off the table, they are considering penalizing the university.

Baton Rouge Advocate reporter Reed Darcey has been following this story closely and joins us with the latest.

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board needs to replace hundreds of miles of decaying pipe, but the utility doesn’t have the money for the initiative. Recently passed legislation now gives the city government greater control over the utility, but it is unclear exactly what that will look like.

President and CEO of the Bureau of Governmental Research Rebecca Mowbray joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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