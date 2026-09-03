Violence on horse trails in St. Landry Parish; preview of Saenger Theatre’s 2026-27 season

On Wednesday, we discussed Governor Jeff Landry’s NDAs with SpaceX prior to announcing the company planned to build a new, massive facility in Vermilion Parish. Today, we’ll check in with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, to discuss the political implications of this partnership.

St. Landry Parish is officially designated as the Horse Capital of Louisiana. But in recent years, the trails have become more violent, seeing an increase in reported shootings. This threatens a deeply rooted Southern tradition, one that, in particular, celebrates the legacy of Black cowboys.

Zeta McCaskill has been reporting on this uptick in violence for the Current. She joins us with the latest.

The Saenger Theatre is gearing up for its 2026 season. Starting on September 22, touring Broadway shows will make their way to the Crescent City. Some shows, like the Sound of Music and Jersey Boys, might be familiar to listeners. While others, like The Outsiders and Just in Time, are newer hits. General manager of the Saenger Theatre David Skinner joins us with the details.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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