Preview of LSU football season; Sea Change: The Fight Over Culatra Island Part 1

It’s college football season and LSU returns to the field this weekend to face the other Tigers, Clemson. This will be the first season opener for Lane Kiffin as LSU’s head coach, after he came to the purple and gold last year mid-season, abruptly leaving his post at Ole Miss.

Reporter for the Baton Rouge Advocate, Reed Darcey, joins us to preview the season.

Throughout the Western history of conservation, protecting nature has often meant removing people. It's what happened during the creation of many of America's national parks. But what if protecting nature didn't have to mean displacing the people who call it home? That's the question that brings us to Culatra, a small fishing island off Portugal's southern coast, and one of the country's seven natural wonders.

For decades, the Portuguese government saw only one way to save the fragile lagoon surrounding Culatra: kick out the residents. This episode follows part one of a woman's decades-long fight for her island — and the unlikely alliance she built along the way with the very scientists once sent to evict her.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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