Data centers job training; new preschool in Lower Ninth Ward; new performance highlights Creole cultural crossovers

Most Americans don’t want data centers built near their homes. But jobs can be a selling point, even if they’re temporary.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Aubri Juhasz visited a community college near the Richland Parish Meta data center that’s helping locals get hired.

A grocery store dating back to the 1930s sat vacant in the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward for more than 20 years. But last month, the site officially reopened as Shiloh Gardens Academy, a new preschool for children in the area who often have limited access to early childhood education.

Pamela Marshall, Owner of Shiloh Gardens Academy, tells us more about expanding childcare and schooling opportunities in the area.

“ Flamboyants! ”, a documentary theater experience exploring Creole culture, is coming to Louisiana this month. The show is a collaboration between New Orleans, Puerto Rico and the island of Réunion — each of which has robust and distinct Creole traditions.

Big Chief Juan Pardo, leader of the Golden Comanche Black Masking Indian tribe, is featured in the show. He joins us alongside the show's director, playwright, and performer, Florient Joussee.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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