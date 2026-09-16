Gulf South lacks tribal colleges; how to stop AI from taking your job; New Orleans recognized as “irreplaceable” American site

Tribal colleges and universities are higher education institutions chartered by Native American tribes. There are more than 30 of them across the country – but none in the Gulf South.

Elise Gregg of the Gulf States Newsroom spoke to indigenous students around the region who don’t have a tribal college of their own.

Artificial intelligence is becoming unavoidable. It’s not just data centers, the environment and economic development feeling the impacts. Everyday people are seeing the growth of AI in the workplace. There's a growing fear that AI can do jobs better than people can.

This Thursday, Southeastern Louisiana University is presenting a lecture titled, “The Nature of Work in the Age of AI: Prevailing When the Brain Meets the Machine.” Calvin Fabre, founder and CEO of Envoc – the company behind the LA Wallet app – will be speaking about navigating an increasingly automated workplace.

Fabre joins Louisiana Considered with more.

Earlier this summer, New Orleans received a special international honor: The city earned a place on the inaugural “Irreplaceable America” list compiled by the Worlds Monuments Fund. The city is one of ten places in the country receiving the recognition, which highlights historically and culturally important sites in America.. Notably, New Orleans is the only entry representing an entire city. The rest of the list is composed of specific buildings, monuments and historic sites.

This designation is thanks to the efforts of Heather Veneziano, professor of Practice in Historic Preservation at Tulane University. She joins us to discuss her efforts and what this honor means for New Orleans.

—-

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!